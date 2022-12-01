Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 2,017 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.6% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,035,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 3.5 %

BDX opened at $249.34 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.62 and a 200-day moving average of $242.75.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

