Virtu Financial LLC Sells 9,110 Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.51% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000.

United States Brent Oil Fund Trading Up 2.8 %

BNO opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

