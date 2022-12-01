Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG opened at $119.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $165.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day moving average of $104.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

