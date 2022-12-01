Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Down 5.4%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $22.23. Approximately 5,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 41,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VTRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th.
Vitru Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $642.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitru
About Vitru
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
Featured Articles
