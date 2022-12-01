Vivo Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Vivo Capital LLC decreased its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,720 shares during the period. Celldex Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.5% of Vivo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned 1.19% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $15,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLDX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLDX. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.38. 8,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,657. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.37. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $42.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

