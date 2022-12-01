Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 17.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 16.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,361,000 after purchasing an additional 256,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNT opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. Vontier has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.72%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

