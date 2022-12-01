Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VNT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Vontier Stock Up 2.8 %

VNT stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vontier has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $32.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 337.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 46,130 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 107.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Vontier by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Vontier by 22.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vontier by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

