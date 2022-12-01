Vow Price Hits $0.82 on Major Exchanges (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Vow has a total market capitalization of $128.75 million and $527,322.02 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004844 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vow has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.43 or 0.06495119 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00505232 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,206.51 or 0.30730606 BTC.

Vow Token Profile

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

