Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 10.2% Higher This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.24 or 0.00019114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $88.11 million and $12.86 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,959.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010667 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036237 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040270 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021267 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00243918 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.24186563 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $12,062,297.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

