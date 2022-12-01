Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Short Interest Up 62.2% in November

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the October 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 159.0 days.

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $121.90 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WKCMF. Barclays upped their target price on Wacker Chemie from €180.00 ($185.57) to €183.00 ($188.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($149.48) to €114.00 ($117.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €155.00 ($159.79) to €135.00 ($139.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($164.95) to €150.00 ($154.64) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €173.00 ($178.35) to €125.00 ($128.87) in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.75.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

