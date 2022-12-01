Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 249 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Chubb by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $219.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.84. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $220.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

