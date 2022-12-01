Wade G W & Inc. Buys 1,527 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 348,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,589,000 after acquiring an additional 318,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 54,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 620,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after purchasing an additional 372,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.84.

Kroger Stock Down 0.3 %

KR opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.72.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

