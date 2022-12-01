Wade G W & Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in S&P Global by 8.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 266,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,954,000 after buying an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in S&P Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,342,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,542,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in S&P Global by 5.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 68,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,971,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in S&P Global by 891.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 361,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,764,000 after buying an additional 324,808 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 25.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.6 %

S&P Global stock opened at $352.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.44.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

