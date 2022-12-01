Wade G W & Inc. Has $571,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 45,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFAV opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.38. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

