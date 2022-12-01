Wade G W & Inc. Has $800,000 Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBW. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $99,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 596.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 5.7 %

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $88.08.

