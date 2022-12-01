Wade G W & Inc. Invests $732,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 600,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,801,000 after buying an additional 82,791 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 479,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after buying an additional 80,648 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

MGV stock opened at $106.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $109.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.17 and a 200 day moving average of $98.87.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

