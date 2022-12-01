Wade G W & Inc. Sells 288 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,578,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of State Street by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 423,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 30,778 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of State Street by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 15,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 7.8 %

NYSE:STT opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.96.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

