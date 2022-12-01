Wade G W & Inc. Sells 53,919 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,919 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,986 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

