Wade G W & Inc. Trims Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,736,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 69,741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,286,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after buying an additional 264,335 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,034,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 234,113 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,421,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 919,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after buying an additional 43,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DNP opened at $11.34 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%.

(Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.