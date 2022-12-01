Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of WAFU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,662. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.

Institutional Trading of Wah Fu Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

