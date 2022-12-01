Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $277.55

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $277.55 and last traded at $277.55, with a volume of 75 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.55.
Watsco Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.69.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%.
Watsco Announces Dividend
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
