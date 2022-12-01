WeBuy Price Tops $14.07 on Exchanges (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 1st. One WeBuy token can currently be bought for approximately $14.07 or 0.00082178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $615.59 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WeBuy has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WeBuy

WeBuy’s launch date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@webuynft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

