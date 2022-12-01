Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XENE has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

XENE stock opened at $36.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $67,388.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,104.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

