Wells Fargo & Company Boosts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $84.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STT. Barclays dropped their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.96.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.90. State Street has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,415,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,244,000 after purchasing an additional 222,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 36.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.