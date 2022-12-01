Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,286,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,120 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $207,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

SCHW stock opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.28. The stock has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

