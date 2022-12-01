Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 62,777 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,154,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,777 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $178,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

BTI opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

