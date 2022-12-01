Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 134,550 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.35% of Dollar General worth $194,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Dollar General by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $255.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.44. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.77.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

