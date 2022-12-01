Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 214,649 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,362,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.41% of MetLife worth $211,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 377.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 59,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46,775 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Up 0.8 %

MET stock opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.02.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

