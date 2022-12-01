Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 650,813 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650,813 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.78% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $162,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.61 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $116.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.71.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.