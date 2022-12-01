Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Decreased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,529,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229,122 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $174,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,736,000 after buying an additional 843,809 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,715,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,596,000 after purchasing an additional 782,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

