West Michigan Advisors LLC Buys 192,694 Shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL)

West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Rating) by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,694 shares during the period. Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF comprises 6.8% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. West Michigan Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QDPL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $30.56. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,028. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86. Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $37.36.

