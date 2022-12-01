West Michigan Advisors LLC Buys 312 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,422,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,485,000 after buying an additional 1,861,407 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,235,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,769,000 after buying an additional 43,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,700,000 after buying an additional 83,807 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 798,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,812,000 after buying an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 751,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,216,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGIB stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.31. 52,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,109. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.