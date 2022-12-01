West Michigan Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

West Michigan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.32.

CVX stock traded down $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $181.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,450. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $351.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

