West Michigan Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

CME traded up $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $178.92. 52,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.58 and its 200 day moving average is $191.16. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,110 shares of company stock worth $1,025,775. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

