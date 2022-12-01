West Michigan Advisors LLC Invests $2.78 Million in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 157.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 75,199 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 34,312 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $282,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 133.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after buying an additional 641,173 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 321,656 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50.

