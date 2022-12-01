West Michigan Advisors LLC Purchases 427 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.1% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.29.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $326.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $334.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.