West Michigan Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3,425.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.35. 10,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,207. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.45 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.00.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

