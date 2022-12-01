West Michigan Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,450,000 after buying an additional 1,209,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,887,043. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.91%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.