Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $14.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

