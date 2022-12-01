Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.6% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $14.53.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
