Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, a growth of 133.5% from the October 31st total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ WBND traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $20.28. 20,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,579. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $26.57.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
