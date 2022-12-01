Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, a growth of 133.5% from the October 31st total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ WBND traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $20.28. 20,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,579. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1,782.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 120.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter.

