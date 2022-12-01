WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Up 5.8%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.92. 81,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,220,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WeWork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of WeWork by 64.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,520 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the first quarter worth $170,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the first quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WeWork by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of WeWork during the first quarter worth $33,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

