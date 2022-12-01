WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Up 5.8%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.92. 81,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,220,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WeWork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.
WeWork Trading Up 8.0 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
