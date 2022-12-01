Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Short Interest Down 27.3% in November

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ WHLRD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

