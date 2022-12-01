WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.70 and last traded at $42.92. Approximately 41,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 76,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.96.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Trading Up 2.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

