WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the October 31st total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WKEY stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.71. 13,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,693. WISeKey International has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKEY. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in WISeKey International by 38.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WISeKey International in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in WISeKey International by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on WISeKey International from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI).

