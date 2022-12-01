Wolfe Research Boosts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $80.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

Comerica Stock Performance

Comerica stock opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Comerica has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,296,000 after acquiring an additional 221,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after acquiring an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,811,000 after acquiring an additional 270,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,893,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,638,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

