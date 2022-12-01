Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Underperform

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €85.00 ($87.63) to €80.00 ($82.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €120.00 ($123.71) to €126.00 ($129.90) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €130.00 ($134.02) to €124.00 ($127.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($118.56) to €116.00 ($119.59) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €98.00 ($101.03) to €103.00 ($106.19) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.52.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.50. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $87.92 and a 52-week high of $119.17.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

