Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $12.84 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.6% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 845,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,149,000 after acquiring an additional 61,328 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 137,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 40,201 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,965,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,977,000 after acquiring an additional 62,050 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 50,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 133,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,646 shares of company stock worth $36,791,022. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1 %

JNJ opened at $178.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $465.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

