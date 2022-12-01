Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $10.92 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $10.92 billion and approximately $25,710.66 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,446,666,716 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.31661385 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $25,082.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

