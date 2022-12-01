Wrapped TRON Trading Up 2.4% This Week (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $5.52 billion and approximately $786,195.18 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0543 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.54 or 0.06495181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.58 or 0.00504654 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,205.65 or 0.30695422 BTC.

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05451669 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,456,013.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars.

