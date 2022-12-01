Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Hits Market Cap of $52.34 Million

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $52.34 million and $3,780.80 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas launched on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02293518 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $4,111.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

